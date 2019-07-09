ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinal Chris Duncan has died at age 38.

Fox Sports Midwest announced Duncan's death during its broadcast on Friday evening.

Duncan, the son of longtime pitching coach Dave Duncan, won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006.

After retiring in 2009, Duncan became co-host of the midday show ‘The Turn’ on 101 ESPN but had to step away in 2018 while he was being treated for brain cancer.

Duncan was able to return to the job, but announced in January that he was stepping away permanently after his cancer had come back.

"It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that our former teammate Chris Duncan lost his battle today," 101 ESPN tweeted. "He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community! RIP Dunc we love you!"

