ST. LOUIS — A two-alarm fire damaged what was the woodshop area of the old Cleveland High School in south St. Louis Thursday evening.

Captain Garon Mosby said the fire started at around 4:15 p.m. at the building near Virginia Avenue and Osceola Street. The fire was in a one-story portion of the school that used to house the school's woodshop facility.

Mosby said 60 firefighters worked to control and extinguish the fire.

Classes were still held in the building as recently as 2006 before the school moved to a new home on Kemper Avenue.

The building is listed on the St. Louis Public Schools' surplus property site.

