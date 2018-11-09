CRESTWOOD, Mo. — It's been two years since demolition began on the site of the former Crestwood Plaza shopping mall, but things are still continuing to progress toward a new development.

Monday, the City of Crestwood announced Walpert Properties, Inc., had retained the site under contract from UrbanStreet Group, the initial contractor assigned to demolish and redevelop the property in May 2014. The sale, as the city said, was contingent on Walpert securing tenants for the project so "construction can proceed."

"Walpert's focus is on recruiting tenants to move the project forward. [Walpert] is working on an exciting plan for the site," City Administrator Kris Simpson said.

READ MORE | The final days of Crestwood Plaza

READ MORE | 'Mount Crestwood' to be leveled this month, city says

Under Walpert Properties' vision, the project for the shopping mall site was renamed to "Crestwood City Center," the city said. The project will be formally announced "in the next few weeks."

Last month, the city had announced UrbanStreet Group was planning to level 'Mount Crestwood,' the large mound of rubble left behind on the parking lot. The initial plan, as announced in early August, was to reduce the mound to be street level with Watson Street, which runs adjacent to the property.

In addition, UrbanStreet was to plant grass where the mound sat. According to Simpson, the grading will continue through its deadline in November.

© 2018 KSDK