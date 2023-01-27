Former East St. Louis police chief, city leaders at odds over end of employment

City leaders said he retired after failing to show up to a hearing. The former chief said he was fired and his reputation is now tarnished.

ST. LOUIS — The former East St. Louis police chief is publicly disputing why he left the position.

5 On Your Side reported Thursday that former Chief Kendall Perry retired from the East St. Louis Police Department on January 18.

On Friday, Perry told 5 On Your Side he was fired.

City leaders and Perry agree that he didn't show up to a meeting to discuss unfinished disciplinary police business.

"Disciplinary actions that he didn't follow through on," Mayor Robert Eastern III said. "It was costing (the city) money. We have officers facing legal situations because of his lack of leadership and moving forward on this."

Perry said he didn't know about the meeting and after starting his day in training he became ill and went home on leave.

Mayor Eastern said it's the police department's responsibility to notify meeting participants about meetings. The mayor said he still hasn't talked to the former chief.

"We've made numerous attempts to talk to Chief Perry at that time," Eastern said. "We went to his office, sent emails, calls. Chief Perry still negated to talk to the city manager. So, there was never an official termination. The city manager never signed off on anything."

Perry sent 5 On Your Side a picture of a termination letter. City leaders said they never delivered it to him.

Perry released this statement in response to how he left the position.

"My reputation speaks for itself," Perry said. "I've never had disciplinary action, been insubordinate or had write-ups. Suddenly, in the past 30 days, we have an Interim City Manager and problems with my performance. (The firing) was politically motivated. The mayor shouldn't be allowed to ruin the city because of his election concerns."

Perry said he's looking into legal action against the city.

Mayor Eastern said he hopes to have a permanent chief within the next week.

"We need a proactive chief," Eastern said. "A chief who is active, motivating, responsible and strong leader here in the city of East St. Louis."

Former Assistant Chief Cantrell Patterson is acting chief for the time being.

He has been with the department since 1999. He has been in law enforcement for 35 years.

"I enjoy people and protecting and serving," Patterson said. "It was a privilege for them to offer me this opportunity. I have seen and pretty much done everything. Most of the police officers respect me, they listen to me, I bring matureness to my team."