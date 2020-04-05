Former Edwardsville Mayor Gary Niebur dies

He served as mayor for 20 years

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The former longtime mayor of Edwardsville Gary Neibur has died, his family announced.

"We thank the community, which he loved so dearly, for your kindness and support at this time," the family said in a statement.

His family said Neibur died at his home on May 2.

Niebur served five terms as mayor from 1993 until 2013. He was the longest-serving mayor. Prior to that, he served on the city council.

He was the CEO/President of the Edwardsville YMCA from 1982 until he retired in February 2018.

Niebur is survived by his wife Debby, four children and one granddaughter.

Arrangements are pending.