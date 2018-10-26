JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced his office has filed felony criminal charges against a former Gasconade County sheriff’s deputy.

In March, while on duty, Matthew A. Hutchings sexually assaulted a woman in her home. The two had previously met online, Hawley said in a press release. Hutchings has since resigned and is no longer employed by the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchings is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

“There is no place for any type of sexual assault in Missouri,” Hawley said. “I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for working to ensure that those who abuse their power are prosecuted for doing so.”

The Attorney General’s Public Corruption Team is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor because of a conflict at the request of the Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney.

