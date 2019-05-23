ST. LOUIS — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned last June amid controversy over an extramarital affair, is returning to active duty status with the Navy.

"In April 2019, Eric Greitens ... requested to transfer his status to the Selected Reserves," said Lt. Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, a Navy Recruiting Command spokeswoman. She said Greitens' request was approved, making him eligible to deploy to combat zones.

The Navy said Greitens is considered a general unrestricted line officer, which means he can command, among other units, SEAL teams. Greitens is a former Navy SEAL who completed four tours of duty, including to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Kansas City Star, which first reported Greitens' plans, said he has told friends and supporters in recent weeks that he plans to deploy with the Navy to the Middle East in the fall. The Navy did not immediately confirm those reports.

Voters elected Greitens in November 2016. Less than two years later, Greitens admitted to an extramarital affair prior to running for governor, but he denied any criminal wrongdoing.

A grand jury in St. Louis indicted Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges, but those charges were later dropped.

Greitens resigned from office after making a deal with St. Louis circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner that stipulated her office would drop another felony charge against him for allegedly using the mailing list of The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization Greitens founded, during his campaign for governor.

