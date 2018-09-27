ST. LOUIS — A man who worked at Lafayette High School was charged with statutory rape after police said he had sex with a female student last summer.

Charging documents said Devyn T. Rhodes, 24, was working as a hall monitor at the school when he took a 16-year-old female student into "secure areas of the school" like the boy's locker room and school resource officer's office to have sex with her in late June or early July of 2017.

A statement from the Rockwood School District said the Rhodes worked as a hall monitor at Lafayette High School from Nov. 2016 to May 2017 and during the summer school program. He was also a Student Restore Assistant at Marquette High School, working in the program previously known as In-School Suspension, from August 2017 until the school was made aware of the allegations.

The statement said he was removed from all duties as soon as they learned of the alleged incidents was banned from school property while the case is being investigated. The school district is cooperating with the investigation.

He was charged one count of second-degree statutory rape and one count of sexual contact with a student.

© 2018 KSDK