Former high school teacher accused of sexual assault no longer required to wear ankle monitor

One parent said she was uncomfortable with the man being out on the street.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Parents expressed concern on Friday after learning a former teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student was no longer required to wear a GPS device.

Grant Gaumer, 37, was charged in June with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual contact with a student back in March.

He was a teacher at Lindbergh High School but resigned at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. A spokeswoman with the Lindbergh School District said district administrators immediately filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services and removed Gaumer from the classroom upon learning of the allegations on May 10.

Court documents showed a St. Louis County judge ordered to have Gaumer's GPS bracelet removed in August.

“His original bond was half a million dollars no 10%, all of sudden that was reduced to 300,000, 10%. He got out on $30,000,” said Alison Menasco, a parent.

Menasco, with two children attending the school, told 5 On Your Side she believed Gaumer got off too easy.

“I don't think someone that's been charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student should be allowed to walk free right now and not be monitored,” Menasco said.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office shared a statement:

"We agreed to the removal on the condition that his eHAWK status was raised to high and based on the understanding at the time that the victim was living out of the state and possibly would be living out of the country."

eHawk is a smart supervision software used by the county and installed on a released inmate's phone giving law enforcement the ability to track their whereabouts.

“I don't think he should be out of jail right now and I think he should serve time for what he's done. He's ruined an innocent child's life,” Menasco said.

5 On Your Side also reached out to Gaumer's attorney for comment but he was out of the office.

Beth Johnson, the school district’s chief communications officer provided the following statement:

"Our district policies, training and procedures include specific measures to protect children, teachers, staff and visitors to our schools and facilities.

Lindbergh security officers and School Resource Officers work closely with local law enforcement and first responders in our community to maintain safe, secure campuses. We screen all visitors against the National Sex Offender Registry before entering a building.

While I cannot comment on the specific case you are referencing, I can share that individuals who are no longer employed by the district are not granted access to Lindbergh campuses or facilities, and that this process is reinforced by our district security team."

Gaumer is scheduled to be back in court for a settlement conference on Nov. 14.