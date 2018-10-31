ST. LOUIS — Students in St. Louis got lessons from an unlikely source last week

St. Louis father Ladon Merriweather served time for gang activity. He shared his life-experience to high school kids the on Oct. 24. He was hoping to stop them from turning to crime.

The father of five goes by Yoshi. He’s taking part in Better Family Life’s St. Louis-Stand Up High school tour. He told his life story to students at Roosevelt High School.

Students who have lost a loved one to gun violence or jail were asked to raise their hand during this auditorium session. Students who have been directly impacted by gun violence were asked to stand up and raise their hands.

All students were asked to look around at the toll gun violence has taken on them and their neighborhoods.

Yoshi says he started selling drugs when he was 12-years-old. He grew up in the Jeff Vanderlou neighborhood.

He got out of prison in 2008 after serving five years. He wants kids to know there’s much more to the world than the dangerous neighborhoods they see every day.

