ST. LOUIS — Reporting the news and bringing attention to other people's problems was a big part of Jeff Small's life for 15 years.

“I never had a communications or broadcasting degree,” said Small. “I wasn't supposed to be on TV.”

Now, owning up to his own problems has put Small, 46, back in the spotlight.

“Sometimes it feels a little like a dream because for two years the process of rehab was my life,” he said.

Small’s private struggle with addiction became public in January of 2018.

“My arrest put everything front and center for my mom, for my dad, for everyone in my life who cared about me, who either knew nothing about this other life or who thought that something wasn't right, but just didn't quite know when I got arrested,” said Small.

Arrested after a trip to a friend's house to get high, police pulled Small over for a broken tail light. He was high and police found drugs.

“Everything just imploded,” he said. “It just spiraled from there. It was a nightmare.”

Small admits crystal meth was a priority in his life.

“All it took for me was one try. And once my train left the station and there was no turning back. I was hooked,” said Small.

His drug habit was getting worse.

“I think it started every week, every week, turned into every few days. Then there were periods where it was every single day and this could have been before work, after work, during work,” he said.

After his arrest, Small made the decision to enter the drug court recovery program. The process took two years.

“I have put the ugliest of my details out in public which most people don't do,” said Small. “I could have graduated from drug court and quietly started rebuilding my life, but that's not what I felt was going to help somebody.”

He made the decision to be transparent and show others how ugly addiction is. His mission now is to inspire others. Small says sitting back and being quiet doesn’t help anyone. Addicts need to hear they can make it.

“I've had emails, messages through social media, people saying keep doing what you are doing, don't stop, keep sharing because it's helping people, it's saving lives,” says Small. “There's not a job, there's not a thing in this world that means more to me than hearing what I’m doing for someone else, how it's helping.”

Jeff Small is now working outside of television.

You can watch the full interview here:

EMERGENCY/CRISIS HOTLINES

National Helpline — 800-622-HELP

Behavioral Health Response — www.bhrstl.org — 314-469-6644

Crisis Textline — text HOME to 741741

KUTO - Kids Under 21 — www.kuto.org — 888-644-5886

Life Crisis — www.providents.org — 314-647-4357

National Alliance on Mental Health — www.nami.org — 800-811-4760



SUPPORT AND RECOVERY GROUPS

Adult Children of Alcoholics

Alcoholics Anonymous St. Louis

Alcoholics Anonymous of Eastern Missouri

Heroin Anonymous

Marijuana Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous

www.nar-anon.org

nicotine-anonymous.org

