Former Lafayette High School teacher accused of secretly filming exchange student that was staying in his home

ST. LOUIS — A former teacher at the Rockwood School District was charged Tuesday in St. Louis County for the video recording and sharing of a minor performing a sexual act.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Joseph Gutowski, 40, of St. Louis, for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and promoting child pornography in the second degree, according to a press release.

Between 2017 and 2020, Gutowski was a teacher at Lafayette High School, according to the release. The victim, who was 16 years old at the time, was a foreign exchange student and was staying with Gutowski.

Gutowski allegedly set up a camera that recorded a video of the victim masturbating. Gutowski admitted that he shared the video with other people electronically.

Gutowski is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Police do not have evidence that suggests any other current students are victims of Gutowski at this time.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

The Rockwood School District provided the following statement:

"Today, we learned from the St. Louis County Police that they have charged a former LHS teacher with multiple charges related to child pornography and sexual misconduct. At this time, there is no indication that the allegations are related to any current Rockwood students.

"All RSD employees must submit to and pass a criminal background check as a condition of employment. We hold educators and all district employees to the highest standards of conduct, and we are keenly aware of the trust that is placed in us with regard to the safety of our students. We are committed to cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, and we will continue to strive every day to protect the welfare of our students and provide the safest possible learning environment for all Rockwood students."