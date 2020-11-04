ST. LOUIS — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena, announced they are ending their marriage.

They made the announcement on Twitter Saturday morning.

In the statement, they said they came to the amicable decision after “much reflection, counsel, and prayer.”

They said they will move forward as co-parents for their children and asked for privacy during this time.

“We are grateful to the many people who have offered and continue to offer their support and prayers,” they said in the statement.

Two years ago, the former governor was indicted for invasion of privacy stemming from an affair in March of 2015 and resigned from office a few months later.

The Greitens’ full statement:

"After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children. Our focus remains on what’s best for our children. For their sake, we ask for privacy and will not be commenting further on this private family matter. We are grateful to the many people who have offered and continue to offer their support and prayers.

- Eric and Sheena Greitens"

