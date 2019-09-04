MINNEAPOLIS – The former basketball coach of Saint Louis University and Lindenwood University basketball coach is now a national champion.

Brad Soderberg is in his fourth season as an assistant coach at Virginia. The Virginia Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech, 85-77, Monday night in overtime for the national title.

Brad’s son, Kramer, shared this to Twitter,

‘My dad has been a college coach for 33 years! And has always done it the right way...with integrity & hard work! Now he’s a National Champion!’

Soderberg arrived at Virginia after serving as head coach of Lindenwood University for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. In six years as the head coach at NCAA Division II Lindenwood, Soderberg was the school's all-time winningest head coach with 127 wins. He also holds the school record in winning percentage with a .690 mark.

He also served as head coach at Saint Louis University from 2002 to 2007. He complied 80 wins and led the Billikens to a pair of postseason berths.