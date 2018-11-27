ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two St. Louis County police officers fired for misleading investigators about a deadly chase shared their version of events with 5 On Your Side.

St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar said he fired the two men after an internal investigation.

Speaking on behalf of the former officers Alex Maloy and Mark Jakob, the St. Louis County Police Association said the officers never intentionally misled investigators about the crash.

The officers claimed that on Aug. 10, Mikel Neil and Townsal Woolfolk sped away from a traffic stop near airport road. They also said police did not chase the men, yet the men's car was later found crashed with both men dead. Their families say they heard conflicting reports and called for the investigation after seeing surveillance video that showed otherwise. The St. Louis County police association claimed the two officers did absolutely nothing wrong when they followed the two men who ran through a red light in Berkeley.

The association said they acted reasonably and within policy. It called the officers' firing a poor decision.

It wrote in a statement:

The St. Louis County Police Association vehemently opposes Chief Belmar’s termination of Police Officers Maloy and Jakob.

All of the evidence in this investigation fully supports both Police Officers’ actions on the evening of August 10, 2018, when two individuals lost their lives in a tragic vehicle crash after committing multiple dangerous and life-threatening driving violations.

Officers Maloy and Jakob have fully cooperated with investigators and been completely honest. Officers Maloy and Jakob have nothing to hide and did absolutely nothing wrong. They did their job.

Chief Belmar’s assertion that Officers Maloy and Officer Jakob were dishonest during this investigation is spurious and misleading to the public. Nothing presented in the reports refutes any portion of any statement made by these two officers.

The only misleading statements in this investigation are the conclusions designed to further predetermined political appeasement. Community activists have repeatedly asserted that police chased and rammed the vehicle causing a fatal accident when the undisputed evidence reveals that the suspect vehicle successfully eluded police prior to the crash and these officers were completely unaware of the accident until subsequently notified.

The simple truth is that Chief Belmar made a poor decision based on embarrassment and political expediency designed to rehabilitate his image and tamp down growing political concerns about his ability to effectively lead the St. Louis County Police Department.

The SLCPA will not tolerate Chief Belmar’s attempt to scapegoat these two dedicated and talented Police Officers and we will aggressively pursue every legal remedy available to clear both their personal and professional reputations.

Officer Alex Malloy and Jakob are longtime St. Louis area residents. Officer Maloy grew up in South St. Louis County, attended Lindbergh High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Upon completion of his tour of duty in Afghanistan, Officer Maloy attended Lindenwood University on the GI Bill. Officer Jakob also grew up in the St. Louis area and attended Parkway North High School. After graduating from high school, Officer Jakob attended Missouri Southern State University.

St. Louis County police investigators used nearby surveillance video to piece together what happened and to figure out how fast they were going. They ultimately concluded the officers' version of events was misleading and complicated the investigation. Both former officers plan to appeal the decision in the coming weeks.

Chief Belmar released the following statement on Friday:

“The St. Louis County Police Department has a reputation of a very professional police department which carries out its mission of Service and Protection in a responsible manner. Policing can be a very difficult job at times, and I am grateful to have officers that are professional, caring and approach their job with a very high degree of integrity. They are truly dedicated professionals.

“It has been determined that on August 10, 2018; two of our officers were involved in a pursuit in the City of Berkeley. Information provided to commanders at the scene and the Highway Patrol by involved officers was misleading and complicated the investigation and our understanding of the circumstances of the actions those two officers took. Those details contradicted the later investigation, and caused this Department to launch an internal investigation into the action of these two officers. Through the examination of the Highway Patrol’s crash investigation, internal documentation, and video evidence, it was determined that the involved officers provided statements that were ultimately found to be misleading and actions by those two officers discredited themselves, and the image and reputation of this Department. Upon recommendation of the Bureau of Professional Standards, the two involved officers have been terminated from the St. Louis County Police Department.

“The Department remains committed to holding our members accountable at the highest levels, while at the same time recognizing that this case and the two involved officers’ actions were not emblematic of the outstanding work our officers do every day.”

© 2018 KSDK