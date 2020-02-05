Former St. Louis County Police Chief Belmar to start new job at Centene

The former St. Louis County police chief will begin as Vice President of Global Police Relations Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Jon Belmar may have taken his last flight Thursday as chief of the St. Louis County Police Department, but he has landed a new job, 5 On Your Side has learned.

Starting Monday, the 56-year-old will become Centene Corporation's Vice President of Global Police Relations, according to Marcela Hawn, a senior vice president and spokeswoman for Centene Corporation.

Belmar retired Thursday from the department where he worked for 34 years — the last six as its chief.

The Fortune 100 company is based in Clayton — not far from county police headquarters. It oversees managed healthcare plans and employs about 70,000 people in about 600 offices across the country, according to Hawn's statement.

"As the organization continues to grow and expand, it is important that Centene have strong relationships with local law enforcement in the regions where we have operations," she wrote. "We are committed to ensuring a safe workplace and strong emergency response plan...

"In this capacity, Belmar will establish and maintain strong relationships with jurisdictions throughout the nation where Centene has operations. Belmar will partner with security teams and provide thought leadership to help ensure Centene continues to offer security best practices for our offices to maintain a safe work environment."

Belmar has been closely aligned with Centene and its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff.