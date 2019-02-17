ST. LOUIS — So, who's exactly to blame after a former St. Louis Firefighter fell into an uncovered manhole?

Friday, Gregg Favre tweeted that he was out running when he completely fell through the manhole on Scanlan street in South City right in front of the the St. Louis public library branch.

Thanks to employees at the St. Louis Public Library, the manhole is now hard to miss.

Friday, not too long after the tweet was posted, they put up four bright orange traffic cones and tied them together with neon yellow caution tape, and a piece of wood marked 'hole'.

"I called the city water department who this is clearly their thing. I've seen that the lid says St. Louis water meter but I haven't gotten a call back from them yet," one of the employees said.

Favre said its been an issue for months, so he put a trash can in front of it so no one else would fall in.

So who's to blame?

On Twitter, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District responded to Gregg's tweet by saying its crew checked it out and it is indeed a city water manhole.

Then St. Louis Citizens Service Bureau stepped in.

They said Gregg's complaint was submitted and a response was due by the February the 28th.

"I'm not 100 percent sure if the sidewalk in front of your house needs to be replaced or if the city meets you half way so I don't know," the St. Louis Public Library employee said.

5 On Your Side also spoke with Curtis Skouby, the Director of Public Utilities for St. Louis. He said he checked it out and there's a meter box inside the manhole and it's the property owner's job to cover it up.

"This thing is on our parking lot but clearly the equipment belongs to the water department," the St. Louis Public Library employee said.

It's an issue that varies by case, so if you've come into contact with this gaping problem you should call the Citizens' Service Bureau to see whose job it is to fix it.

They can be contacted at (314) 622-4800 .