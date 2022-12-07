Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County

A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving the wrong direction on Route 3.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night.

A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.

According to the report, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Illinois Route 3 near Oldenburg Road. Troopers said Maguire was behind the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Versa that was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 3 when it crash into a 2017 Hyundai Veloster.

Maguire, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other car, a 30-year-old Granite City man, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The report did not say how significant the injuries were.

The road was closed for hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

No other information about the crash was provided by the Illinois State Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Roxana Shells Athletic Department posted the following message on its Facebook page:

"Deeply saddened to hear that we’ve lost Alex Maguire to a car accident last night. He had made an enormous contribution to Roxana High School as a student-athlete. He will be missed….Our Shell Family lost a good one... RIP "

