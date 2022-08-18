Former 'Tiger King' cats permanently relocated to Minnesota

After a year-long stint in the Wildcat Sanctuary's Witness Protection Program, four big cats can now officially call Sandstone home.

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota is the new forever home for four big cats that formerly resided at the now-infamous Tiger King Park in rural Oklahoma.

According to the sanctuary, Alyssa the liliger, lions Alana and Aurora and white tiger Thor Jr. were all part of their animal Witness Protection Program over the past year while their legal cases moved through court.

Tiger King Cats: No Big Cat Left Behind We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. And now, the time has finally come to introduce the rescued big cats from the infamous Tiger King Park: Alyssa, Alana, Aurora & Thor Jr. For over a year, these rescues have called The Wildcat Sanctuary their forever home as members of our Witness Protection Program. With their legal case now concluded, it’s time to share their stories & personalities, to not only illustrate all that your support has made possible for them, but how it’s also allowed them to flourish into the big cats they were born to be. Thank you for making this all possible, #TeamTWS, truly. Posted by Wildcat Sanctuary on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Leaders from the sanctuary said in a Facebook post that they're happy the case is finally over so they can share the stories of all four animals. On their website, the Wildcat Sanctuary explains they they can't share photos, details or information about animals in their Witness Protection program until legal or court proceedings around cruelty, neglect and seizures are complete. Throughout the case, the animals are considered evidence, and are subject to protection.

Back in May 2021, the Wildlife Sanctuary confirmed it had accepted several cats from the Tiger King Park following a seizure by the U.S. Justice Department, but did not specify how many animals or their species.

The sanctuary says they plan highlight the uniqueness of each animal's personality and illustrate how support from their contributors helped make this relocation possible.

The previous owner of Tiger King Park, Joe Exotic, was resentenced to 21-years in prison back in January, 2022 despite pleas of a lesser sentence due to a pro-longed medical condition. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, played a starring role in Netflix's reality documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Exotic was originally convicted in July, 2021 of conspiring a murder-to-hire "hit" of his Netflix co-star, Carole Baskin.

