Former mayor of Troy, Missouri dies from COVID-19 complications

TROY, Mo. — The former Mayor of Troy, Missouri died this week due to COVID-19 complications, a city clerk confirmed.

Mark Cross had stepped down as mayor in January.

In his "Mayor's Message" newsletter published on the city's website, Cross wrote that he had a series of health issues.

"Looking ahead, it doesn’t appear that is going to change," Cross wrote. "Because of that, I need to take a step back and do what is best for my wife and myself."

Cross served as the city's mayor for 10 years.

"I know that the right person will step up and take over the reins of leadership and move Troy into the future," he wrote. "I want to thank all my Department heads for teaching me what I needed to know to do this job. It has been a pleasure to work with all the Alderman that have served during my tenure, and I wish the current Board of Alderman success as they continue to guide the City."

Troy is in Lincoln County. The health department said this week the county is under an extreme risk advisory for COVID-19, under Missouri's most recent guidance. The county's positivity rate is 28.2%.