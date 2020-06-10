'She touched everybody in a special way' | Former beloved teacher killed after car crashes into Starbucks

The family attorney says her last words to her husband were 'I love you'

ST. LOUIS — It started as a coffee run to an Olivette Starbucks, but ended in tragedy when a car came barreling into the store.

That crash killed 73-year-old Glenda Simmons and now police are trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Larry McCall has worked next door to that Starbucks for several years.

As a regular, he'd also see Glenda.

"I mean I would see her every day," McCall said.

But Saturday morning, the usual coffee run turned into a nightmare.

"Just a blink of an eye. I was next door and the noise and to see something like that. Just the image I can never get it out of my head," McCall recalled.

Below is what he saw when he went outside:

Family attorney Richard Zalasky told 5 On Your Side that Glenda was getting breakfast with her husband Joseph, when she wanted a latte.

Glenda went inside the Starbucks, as Joseph waited outside.

Moments later, he watched an SUV slam into the store.

According to Zalasky, Joseph remembers the SUV either slowed down or was close to stopping and then it accelerated further into the building.

As her rushed inside, Joseph saw his wife, on the floor, bleeding from her head.

Zalasky said her last words to her husband were 'I love you' and she was rushed to the hospital.

She later died as a result of her injuries.

Zalasky said Joseph did speak to the driver at the scene and says his foot slipped from the break to the accelerator.

Days later, flowers are placed, where the crash happened.

Glenda's friend, Herman Allums, can't believe she's gone.

"She's a very nice person. It's very unusual... how much speed can go from there to here?!" Allums said.

5 On Your Side learned Glenda was a retired elementary school teacher in the University City School District.

A spokesperson for the district said she was the district's Teacher of the Year from 2005-2006.

She was a fifth grade teacher for 15 years and retired in June of 2006.

But Glenda's teaching went beyond the classroom.

McCall has learned, that even though he didn't know her that well, that someone can still leave an imprint on your heart.

"She was just a very sweet lady, brighten up the room when she walked in. Just a very sweet lady," he said.

And now he hopes to continue spreading that kindness to her family.

"My heart goes out to her, anyone that knew her family friends, she touched everybody in a special way," McCall said.

5 On Your Side reached out for a statement from Starbucks:

"This is a tragic incident. We feel for and are devastated for our customer and her family."

The driver of the car was a 78-year-old man of Olivette.

The driver was detained at the scene and later questioned by investigators at the Olivette police station.

As of now, no arrest has been made. The driver is working cooperatively with investigators.

Olivette Police say an warrant was obtained for the car involved.