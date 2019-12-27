EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A former U.S. Attorney has been cited for a DUI for the third time in two years.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said former U.S. Attorney Steven Wigginton was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Vandalia Street.

Wigginton was first arrested for a DUI in May 2017. He was arrested again on New Years Eve in 2018.

5 On Your Side previously reported that a clerical error allowed Wigginton to keep his driver's license while he awaited criminal proceeding for previous charges.

RELATED: Clerical error allows suspected drunk drivers to keep licenses

The error did not impact the criminal prosecution of Wigginton’s case.

Wigginton served the Southern District of Illinois from 2010 to 2015,

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Man charged in 1987 murder of Franklin County woman FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - More than 30 years after the death of Karla Jane Delcour, a man has been charged with her murder. On June 24, 1987, a woman's body was found in a wooded area about two miles west of St. Clair, Missouri. She was bound at her wrists and around her neck.

RELATED: 3 injured in I-270 shooting in Hazelwood, westbound lanes reopened

RELATED: Former Dojo Pizza owner sentenced to 65 years for sex crimes against children

RELATED: Saint Louis Zoo celebrates Raja’s 'golden’ 27th birthday

RELATED: After beloved Owensville, Missouri, man loses home to fire, town rallies to build him a new one