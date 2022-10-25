Former Wildwood, Missouri, mayor dies after cycling accident

David Glaser died after falling off his bike and injuring his head Saturday morning near Melrose Road and Highway T.

WILDWOOD, Mo. — A former Wildwood mayor died Saturday after falling off his bike.

St. Louis County police responded to a sick call just after 10 a.m. Saturday near Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood.

When officers arrived they found paramedics treating 65-year-old David Glaser for a head injury that occurred as a result of falling off his bicycle. He was transported to an area hospital and later died.

As there was no vehicle involved in the fatal incident, police aren't conducting a criminal investigation at this time.

Glaser served as the first mayor of Wildwood after the city's incorporation in 1995 and acted as the Rockwood School District's chief financial and legislative affairs officer from 1996 to 2009.

Since 2009, Glaser worked as CEO of the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation, which oversees the transfer of St. Louis Public Schools students to St. Louis County districts.