Formula shortage still hurting St. Louis area families

"How long can anyone sustain over $100 a day to feed one of your thee children?" One family has spent $12,000 since February on formula.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The nationwide formula shortage is hurting many families here in the St. Louis metro area. Elsewhere in the country, pediatric hospitals are treating patients affected by the shortage.

Children's Hospital and Cardinal Glennon both said they haven't treated any patients affected but they share the concerns of parents across the area.

"It's a constantly consuming feeling because I feel so desperate to find it and helpless," Hannah Singleton, a mother of three said.

Singleton's 5-year-old daughter, Isla, has battled every day of her life. She was born with genetic, digestive, and allergic complications.

"I want to make sure that with everything she has to deal with, I want to make sure she has the smallest burdens in life possible," Singleton said.

Since February Hannah has been in a different battle, finding food.

"For some reason, she can't break down anything besides hypoallergenic, amino acid-based formula," she said.

She said it's been a struggle finding the specific formula since recalls and supply chain shortages have affected the market. To make matters worse, as supply dropped, prices for Isla's food skyrocketed.

"How long can anyone sustain over $100 a day to feed one of your thee children?" Singleton asked.

Overall she's spent $12,000 dollars on a teacher's salary to make sure her child isn't hungry. The Singletons aren't alone in this struggle.

Crisis Nursery says families have relied on their supply during this shortage.

"We are here to help our community, we know it does take a village to help our children and families and that's what we are here for to help them any way we can," Ann Wier with Crisis Nursery said.

Luckily the Singletons have family, friends, and even strangers chipping in to find Isla's formula wherever they can. Hannah is holding out hope new measures by leaders and suppliers can fill up shelves and end this formula deficit.

"I have trouble gripping the fact of where she's going to find where her next meal comes from," Singleton said.

Crisis Nursery said they are collecting unopened, unexpired and non-recalled formula donations.