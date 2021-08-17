Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for missing soldier

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was last seen in the area of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing soldier.

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was last seen in the area of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri. Fort officials didn't say when he was last seen.

Fort Leonard Wood first responders and special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working with local police and fire officials with search and rescue efforts along the river, fort officials said in a news release.