'This breaks my heart' | Fort Zumwalt teachers look at other options after district decides on 5-day school week

O'FALLON, Mo. — When Fort Zumwalt School District announced plans for the new school year, leaders included an all-virtual option for students and their parents. There was no such option for teachers, some of whom said they're now exploring other employment.

"I don't feel like we have been heard at all," one high school teacher told 5 On Your Side.

The teachers -- who did not want to be identified because they're currently under contract with Fort Zumwalt -- say they're speaking out because they're concerned about the district's decision to bring students back to class 5-days-per-week and no alternative for teachers as the county's overall case totals climb.

"Pretty much the only option that they were giving me is to take a leave of absence for a year, which I cannot financially do, so I kind of feel like a lot of other people: completely powerless," the high school teacher said.

The district recently surveyed teachers and said 90% of staff indicated they wanted to return to work.

But some questioned that number, saying the survey went out weeks before the current coronavirus spike -- and the survey was misleading, asking if they "intended to return" to work, not if they wanted to return.

"I don't think there's a need to survey again at this late date," Fort Zumwalt superintendent Bernard DuBray said.

DuBray said he believes they're taking the right precautions and restrictions for the health of students and staff, and they continue to monitor case counts.

"The statistics are changing all the time, and we just have to watch that carefully," he said. "I think that it's getting a little late to change, but we're going to be prepared to do what's best for our students and our staff."

However, teachers said they are skeptical.

"Honestly, this breaks my heart to say it, but I have started thinking about maybe looking at other options," the high school teacher said.

And she's not alone.

Another teacher told 5 On Your Side she applied for a job with another district Wednesday, interviewed Thursday, and expects an offer soon. She said she will take the position.

"I have been applying to other school districts that I know are 100% virtual for fall," she said. "I think I am more lenient toward going back in the spring rather than going back right now."

The teacher, who works with students who would not be required to wear masks, said she is currently going through a treatment that puts her at higher risk for COVID-19.

The teachers said, as more districts turn to an all-virtual start to the year, they want the same for Fort Zumwalt. If not, they would at least like to see an all-virtual option for those who need it.

"I don't enjoy online learning. It is a challenge. It was more work for me, it was more stressful for me," the high school teacher said. "But I think that is the only way to fully guarantee we are not going to be creating more spread."