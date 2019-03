GLENDALE, Mo. — Anna Pruitt has been found, the City of Glendale confirmed the morning of March 27.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old from Glendale.

Anna Renee Pruitt has not been heard from since March 12. Her cellphone is believed to be turned off.

Anyone with information should contact Glendale police at 314-965-0000.