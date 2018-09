FERGUSON, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Ryan M. Becker, a 20-year-old man with a mental disability. He was found safe and in good health in St. Louis City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday afternoon.

Loved ones became concerned after Becker was last seen at about 5 a.m. Wednesday walking down an alley near Walnut Grove Elementary School in Ferguson.

© 2018 KSDK