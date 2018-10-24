FARMINGTON, Mo. — Marilyn Cozart was found safe, Farmington Police confirmed. They did not release any further details.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Marilyn Cozart, who is 83 years old and has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The Farmington Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Ms. Cozart. She was last heard from at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Potosi Street in Farmington, Missouri. Someone was supposed to meet with Cozart at her home at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, but she wasn’t there.

Cozart is described as 5’3”, 128 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a red sweater blouse and black pants.

Loved ones are especially concerned for Ms. Cozart because she has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.

