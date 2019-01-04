FLORISSANT, Mo. — Charles Stewart was found safe and is back with his family, the Florissant Police Department said Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Florissant Police Department is hoping the public can help find a man with dementia who’s missing.

Charles Stewart was last seen at about 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Stewart was last seen wearing blue coveralls, a blue/green plaid jacket and a green hat.

He’s 5’11” and weighs 215 pounds. Stewart is 72 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Stewart is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.