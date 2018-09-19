ST. LOUIS — The founder of a St. Louis music nonprofit was the victim in the attempted carjacking near Forest Park early Tuesday morning.

Tom Townsend was shot in the neck while he was sitting in his SUV. They didn’t take his car.

Townsend founded Pianos for People, an organization that gives free pianos and lessons to families who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

"They just don't know the type of person they approached. They could have said, ‘Give me the keys’ and he would have said ‘Here, take it,’” Tom’s coworker, Kayia Royal Baker, said.

He started the organization in honor of his son, who died in a car accident.

Lessons continued Tuesday as Tom was in the hospital, hours after the shooting, but his co-workers posted a letter on the door to let families know what happened.

"He wouldn't want any of us to be down and out. He would want us to carry on, turn a negative into a positive and shine a light on something good,” Royal Baker said.

Pianos for People said Tom will likely need facial reconstructive surgery because of his injuries.

