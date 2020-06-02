FERGUSON, Mo. — St. Louis Treasurer Tishuara Jones Ferguson said four calls to action outlined by the Ferguson Commission have been implemented and progress has been made in others.

Jones made the announcement in her report to the community on her office's actions from 2019. She said the office has implemented the following calls to action:

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour

Creating "Universal Child Development Accounts," savings accounts for over 16,000 kids with more than $1.1 million in assets

Raising awareness of Universal Child Development Accounts through outreach

“Concentrate Financial Services Through Empowerment Sites” through the Treasurer’s Office of Financial Empowerment(OFE), which held 85 workshops with over 1200 participants to enhance credit, money management, lending, etc. in 2019.

Strides have also been made in strengthening the Community Reinvestment Act and ending predatory lending, Jones said.

“The Ferguson Commission report was not meant to sit on a shelf," said Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones in a press release. "My office has been implementing the Forward Through Ferguson calls-to-action because we all benefit from an equitable region which expands opportunity for all."

The treasurer's report comes on the heels of a Wednesday announcement that Forward Through Ferguson, the non-profit successor to the Ferguson Commission, was appointing seven new board members.

To see the full annual report, click here

More local stories: