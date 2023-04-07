St. Louis area families celebrate Fourth of July, marking America’s 247th birthday

The Bi-state area celebrates America’s 247th birthday. Fourth of July events were held in Downtown St. Louis, Webster Groves, and St. Charles.

ST. LOUIS — People all across the Bi-state celebrated America’s 247th birthday on Tuesday.

The federal holiday commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. The holiday is celebrated with festivals, parades, and fireworks in the St. Louis region each year.

Hundreds lined Market Street early Tuesday for the annual parade in Downtown St. Louis.

Dozens of floats, bands, and local leaders got Dena Anderson's and her family's attention.

"We came out to support the local St. Louis community, to support everyone in the parade, and to make sure to educate him [her son] and understand the significance of the birthday of America,” Anderson said.

It was a similar occasion in St. Louis County for the Community Days Parade in Webster Groves which travels along a 2-mile route through the streets of Webster Groves and draws a crowd of thousands of spectators.

“Family fun” was also at the forefront at the Riverfest on St. Charles’ riverfront.

A live orchestra and a long row of entertainment and food vendors set the scene there.

“Riverfest is a very good event for us. We do the secret sauce. Parmesan. Real cheese and the spice that we've created,” Doug Jones with Missouri Roasted Corn said.

Fair St. Louis will host its large fireworks display along the St. Louis Riverfront at 9:40 p.m.



Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis City and County and Illinois.

To report illegal fireworks, people are asked to contact their nearest police department.