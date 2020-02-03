SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A fourth person in Illinois has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

The patient is a woman in her 70s, who tested positive in a Chicago suburb. She is the spouse of the third case, who is a man in his 70s, according to the release.

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission," the release said.

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

Illinois’ previously confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and both patients made a full recovery, the release said.

