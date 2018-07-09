ARNOLD, Mo. — A bomb threat forced students at Fox High School out of their buildings early Friday morning, the Fox High School superintendent said.

"Earlier this morning, we received notification that a bomb threat had been made against Fox High School. We immediately began working with local law enforcement and initiated a campus-wide lockdown that includes Fox High, Fox Middle, and Fox Elementary," said Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke in an email to parents.

Classes were canceled for each of three schools.

"If your student was already on campus this morning, please know they are safe and we are working to arrange for transportation to return these middle and high school students home," said Dr. Wipke.

Wipke promised to update parents as the day progresses.

This is a developing story.

