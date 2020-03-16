ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox may have postponed its shows for now, but the theatre has announced its lineup for the 2020-2021 U.S. Bank Broadway Series:

Mean Girls, Sept. 22 – Oct. 4

My Fair Lady, Oct. 14-25

The Cher Show, Nov. 17-29

Disney’s Frozen, Feb. 10-21, 2021

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, March 2-14, 2021

The Prom April 6-18, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical, April 27 – May 9, 2021

These are the holiday and special shows:

A Christmas Carol: Dec. 3-6

Rudolph, the Red-nosed Reindeer, Dec. 18-19

Jesus Christ Superstar Jan.26-31, 2021

Blue Man Group, March 19-21, 2021

Anastasia, May 14-16

Hairspray, Macy 21-23

New seven-show season ticket packages will go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m., according to a press release. Current U.S. Bank Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information the week of March 23.

On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later. For more information, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700. Groups of 10 or more should call 314-535-2900 for special rates and reservations.

