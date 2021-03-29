Fabulous Fox announces return of live performances this spring

"STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox” will mark the first live performances inside the theatre since last spring. Shows begin in mid-April

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in more than a year, the spotlight will shine again inside the Fabulous Fox.

The theater announced Monday that live performances will return to the stage next month with a series of concerts called “STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox”.

The series will feature local bands, a comedy showcase and two events celebrating the anniversaries of two legendary concerts.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to St. Louis concert fans so they and our associates can enjoy the excitement [of] music we have all missed for more than a year now. And we are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for local bands to play the Fox stage for the first time” said Jim Downey, general manager of MetroTix and the producer of the event. “These local artists have felt the pain of little to no work and the loss of their artist expression over this past year. We hope this will be the beginning of a promising 2021 for all of us.”

The announcement comes several days after the Fox Theatre announced Broadway shows will return later this year. The theater said the concert series will serve as a sort of warm up to the full capacity shows in the fall.

Tickets for “STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox” will be sold in pods of two to four seats, with each pod being spaced out. At first, the maximum capacity for each event will be 250 people. That number may change as local health protocols adjust to the latest COVID-19 numbers and trends. Face coverings will be required.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1. Tickets for all concerts are $15 and will be sold on MetroTix or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox box office remains closed.

STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox schedule:

City Showcase: Comedy at the Fox, Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

An Evening with the Funky Butt Brass Band, Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Alligator Wine, Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with the Mighty Pines, Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

An Evening with SUPERJAM, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m.