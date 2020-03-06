Hamilton at the Fox postponed to a future season due to COVID-19

Ticket holders will get an email about refunds this week, but it could take up to six weeks to get their money back

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will have to wait at least another year for its shot to see "Hamilton" at the Fabulous Fox Theatre again.

John O’Brien, The Fox Theatre's director of programming, said he hoped the shows would be able to go on some time this year, but that won't happen.

"We are now looking at new 'Hamilton' dates for the 2021-2022 season," he said in a news release. "Since the exact dates and length of this engagement cannot be determined at this time, refunds will be given to guests holding tickets for 'Hamilton' at the Fox in 2020.”

"Hamilton" was expected to run from May 5 to June 7, but all shows at The Fox were postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Season ticket holders and single-show ticket holders who ordered through the MetroTix of Fox Theatre website should get an email from the theatre with ticket options and refund information. Guests who did not buy directly from the Fabulous Fox or MetroTix, will need to contact their ticket source for refunds.

The refunds could take as many as six weeks to be delivered, the theatre said.

This year was going to be the second run for the wildly popular, Tony Award-winning show at The Fox. The first run was in April 2018.