Francis Howell Central football postpones next 2 games due to COVID-19 exposure

The school district said that 15 players have possibly been exposed to COVID-19

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Francis Howell Central football team will be sidelined for the immediate future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the school district confirmed the team would be postponing their next two games against Timberland on Sept. 25 and Fort Zumwalt West on Oct. 2, due to 15 players having been possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Jennifer Jolls, a spokesperson with the district, said that while 15 players are out, not all were quarantined as a result of exposure at football practice or games and that there is no reason to suspect team spread or an outbreak on the football team.

"The reality is that multiple separate incidents have occurred and combined at just the right time to impact our ability to play these next two games," Jolls said. We continue to stress with our players that what they do off the field matters – wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene. They know COVID is in the community and they need to take this seriously."

Games have been allowed to take place in St. Charles County and other counties in the surrounding St. Louis area this fall semester, while in St. Louis County, most high school sports are still on hold.

Multiple schools from St. Louis County have expressed intentions to travel to St. Charles County to play football games this fall while restrictions are still in place in St. Louis County.

Francis Howell Central is 2-2 on the season.