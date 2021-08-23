Francis Howell preps for protests during first week of school

The district posted on Facebook that they know there’s a chance some people may protest their mask policy requiring masks for students in sixth grade and below

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Francis Howell School District is preparing for some possible protest activity on their campuses during the first week of school. District leadership believes protests around their mask policy could be possible.

The district posted on Facebook late Sunday night that they know there’s a chance some people may protest their mask policy requiring masks for students in 6th grade and below.

The district announced they'll have extra student resource officers on elementary and middle school campuses all week to keep students and staff safe.

5 On Your Side spoke with Francis Howell Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven. He says these measures are precautionary to ensure the first week runs safely and smoothly.

In the district, students pre-K through sixth grade are required to wear a mask because students at that age aren't eligible for a vaccine, Hoven said. Teachers and staff that work with these grades have to mask up if there’s no opportunity to social distance.

"Our number one goal is always to keep students safe and healthy, and then our number two goal is to make sure we keep as many students and staff at school as possible," Hoven said.

For seventh through 12th graders, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.

Masks are optional for students while outdoors. But all students are required to wear them on school buses.

On Aug. 12, the district posted an update on their mask and COVID-19 policy. It assures parents and staff that the policy will be re-evaluated a few weeks after school starts.