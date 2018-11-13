JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 99,567 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season Nov. 10 and 11. Of the 99,567 deer harvested, 55,887 were antlered bucks, 9,573 were button bucks, and 34,107 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,057 deer checked, Callaway with 1,971 and Benton with 1,875.

Last year, hunters checked 94,886 deer during the opening weekend of the 2017 November portion of firearms deer season.

READ MORE: First-time 12-year-old Missouri deer hunter bags rare doe with antlers

The November portion of fall firearms deer seasons continues through Nov. 20. Archery deer season opens again Nov. 21 through Jan. 15, 2019. The late youth portion runs Nov. 23-25. The antlerless portion runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2019.

READ MORE: Pair of rare albino deer spotted in west St. Louis County

For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2018 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online here.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website.

For harvest summaries from past years, click here.

© 2018 KSDK