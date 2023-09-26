x
60-year-old man from St. Louis killed in Franklin County crash Tuesday afternoon

The front of the driver's Toyota struck a culvert, a chevron road sign and a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: habrda - stock.adobe.com

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A 60-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in a fatal crash in Franklin County Tuesday afternoon. 

According to an MSHP crash report, Isak Jasmin, 60, was driving a Toyota Corolla headed southbound on the 5000 block of Highway K in Franklin County just before 3:30 Tuesday. He failed to turn at a curve and drove off the right side of the road. The front of the Toyota hit a culvert, a chevron road sign and a tree. 

Jasmin was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report. 

