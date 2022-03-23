Man found dead in car in Franklin County

A deputy arrived at the scene and saw there was a man dead inside the vehicle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A 911 call about a car parked strangely on a road has led to a Major Case Squad investigation in Franklin County, Missouri.

A Robertsville resident called 911 at about 7 a.m. to report a car parked partially in the roadway near the 3900 block of Circle Drive. A deputy arrived at the scene and saw there was a man dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators are working to identify the man.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brought in the Major Case Squad to help track down leads and tips in the case.

“Residents will notice an increased presence in the area as this investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.