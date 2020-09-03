FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Catawissa man has been charged with raping three women in the last two years, and police believe there could potentially be more victims.

Casaibrian Prichard, 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, invasion of privacy and third-degree assault.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said that the first alleged victim came forward on April 18, 2018.

She told police she had been drinking with friends at a Franklin County bar when the group left with a sober driver. They were brought to the driver's house, where they continued to drink until everyone went to bed.

The victim said she blacked out at the home, briefly regained consciousness and blacked out again. When she regained consciousness a second time, she said Prichard was assaulting her and she was unable to speak.

"It was determined during the investigation that the victim was given a substance which she was not prescribed to her or had any reason to be in her system," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives discovered that Prichard had a subscription for the same substance the victim had in her system.

Prichard was charged in her rape in September 2018.

In February 2019, a second alleged victim came forward, saying she also had been raped by Prichard.

After an extensive investigation, detectives found a third alleged victim.

The additional charges in those cases were filed on March 2. A no-bond warrant was issued for Prichard, who was arrested on March 6 at his home.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

If you believe you were a victim, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.

