Man dies after crashing during Franklin County pursuit

Kurtis J. Birke, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man who was in a pursuit with Franklin County deputies died after crashing in a pickup truck on Friday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:10 p.m. a deputy saw a pickup truck speeding on Highway YY.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Kurtis J. Birke, of Union, gradually slowed down as if he was going to find a driveway to pulled into, while driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Birke passed several driveways and then sped up again to speeds over 70 mph, while crossing over the center lines.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Birke eventually lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of Hwy YY and immediately back across the roadway and off the left side of Hwy YY where he hit a group of trees.

The trees and brush were so thick around the cab area of the truck, the deputy was unable to see if there were any occupants still inside from the driver's side. He then approached the passenger's side and saw Birke lying across the seat of the truck. He broke the window to get in.

Life-saving measures were performed on Birke, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.