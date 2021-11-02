Franklin County, Illinois police issue missing person advisory for 31-year-old man

Miller is driving a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck with the Illinois license plate 482293D

MACEDONIA, Illinois — The Franklin County Police Department in Illinois is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Police filed a missing person advisory for Samuel A. Miller of Macedonia, Illinois.

Miller has been missing since Tuesday evening. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 170 pounds, has blues eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

According to the press release, Miller is driving a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck with the Illinois license plate 482293D.

Miller also left his residence with his female boxer dog.