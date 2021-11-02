Franklin County, Illinois police issue missing person advisory for 31-year-old man

MACEDONIA, Illinois — The Franklin County Police Department in Illinois is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.
Police filed a missing person advisory for Samuel A. Miller of Macedonia, Illinois.
Miller has been missing since Tuesday evening. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 170 pounds, has blues eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
According to the press release, Miller is driving a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck with the Illinois license plate 482293D.
Miller also left his residence with his female boxer dog.
Anyone who knows Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s office at 618-438-4841.