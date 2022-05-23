Franklin County residents ask for help in fixing road washed away by storms

“It’s a private road, so county and state can’t really do anything without us forking out a whole lot of money,” said Trentmann. “We’re trying to get it fixed.”

LESLIE, Mo. — Several families in Franklin County say flash flooding this weekend left them stranded after washing out the only road in and out of their neighborhood twice in the matter of three days.

As thunderstorms passed over Nicole Trentmann’s rural Franklin County home Thursday evening, she stayed inside and watched it rain.

“We couldn’t see out very far at all, barely to the car,” said Nicole Trentmann.

Trentmann was unaware that the storms passing through the area had left everyone living along Jaudon Road stranded.

“The storm the other night washed out our culvert,” said Trentmann. “It was like the Grand Canyon. There was just no way to get through.”

“We thought it was just a massive puddle across the road,” said Mandy Corum. “As we got closer we were like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s washed out’ and there was no road.”

In an effort to keep the road open, neighbors did what they could to smooth out the creek, but less than 24 hours later the entire roadway was once again washed away by the rain leaving the entire area virtually impassable.

“It’s a private road, so county and state can’t really do anything without us forking out a whole lot of money,” said Trentmann. “We’re trying to get it fixed.”

Early estimates to fix the road the right way would cost the families along Jaudon Road upwards of $30,000.

“Obviously none of us have that kind of money,” said Corum.

Neighbors Brad and Mandy Corum are soliciting donations to fix the road via Venmo: @Brad-Corum.

“The minimum goal that I have is $3,000,” said Corum.

Though they have raised roughly $2,000 to date, Corum admits it could be tough to hit their final goal without help.

“I am very much a person that believes in good karma and I believe in giving back,” said Corum. “For them to give to us they’ve got my word that I’m going to give back whenever they need me to in whatever way that is.”