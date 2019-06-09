ST. LOUIS — Fredbird surprised a 99-year-old woman at Thursday’s Cardinals game!

Loretta Scharf, also known as ‘Grandma Bami’ went to the game with her family for her 99th birthday. Her great-granddaughter Mallory shared the surprise with 5 On Your Side.

Bami loves spending time with her five generations of family, going to lunch, playing cards with friends and watching her grand-dog run wildly in the yard with her family! And of course, she loves watching the Cardinals.

She was born and raised in St. Louis and has always been a Cardinals fan. Stan Musial is her all-time favorite player, but her favorite active player is Yadier Molina.

Her great-granddaughter said her secret to living is she never smoked or drank coffee. She also played golf until she was 87 years old and if it wasn't for back surgeries she would have kept playing.

Loretta Scharf's family

Loretta Scharf's family

Loretta Scharf's family

Other Cardinals stories

RELATED: Cardinals crush Giants and extend NL Central lead over Cubs

RELATED: Gallegos hit hard, wiping out Cards comeback