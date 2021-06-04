Police: Active shooter 'down' in Frederick, 2 hurt

There is no word yet on the condition of the victims

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick are responding to a report of an active shooter in the city Tuesday morning.

Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was first reported just before 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Wivell said there were two victims in the shooting, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

The sheriff's office reports a suspect is "down" around 9:15 a.m. at Fort Detrick near Nallin Farm Gate.

Officers were responding to Nallin Farm Gate in Fort Detrick Tuesday morning after the report of the shooter being "down." Officers were seen searching base housing in Fort Detrick as well. Officers remained on scene at 8400 Progress Drive, where the victims were shot, conducting their investigation.

Frederick Police Chief, Jason Lando, will give a press conference with new details about the shooting at 10:30 a.m. He'll be joined by Frederick Mayor Michael O'Conner.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's press secretary, Mike Ricci, said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the governor had been briefed on the situation and that Maryland State Police would be assisting in the investigation.

Governor Hogan has been briefed on the situation in Frederick. Maryland State Police is assisting in the investigation. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 6, 2021

Fort Detrick is a U.S. Army Medical Command installation with about 10,000 military, federal, and contractor employees assigned there. According to Fort Detrick's website, each branch of the military is represented. Those stationed at Fort Detrick conduct "biomedical research and development, medical materiel management, global telecommunications, and the study of foreign plant pathogens," the website says.