Free Asian carp meals at 9 locations in Illinois on Saturday

CHICAGO — (AP) — Asian carp are finally ending up where they should be: on the dinner table.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer free Asian carp meals at nine locations across the state on Saturday. The event will also highlight the effort by state officials to rid Illinois waterways of the invasive species.

Nutritionists have shown that Asian carp are versatile as a dish as well as nutritional. There will be tacos, hush puppies, and sliders served in a variety of ways.

The 9 locations are: